Along with Ram Temple, museum, research centre, university should be made in Ayodhya: Ramdev

Hosapete (Karnataka) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday hailed the central government for the announcement of the trust to oversee Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya and said that a museum, research centre and university should also be built in the holy city.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision by giving 67-acre land for Ram Temple. I congratulate him and Amit Shah for the same. For the first time, we have a prime minister who is proud of being a Hindu and by raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the parliament, he has expressed his devotion towards 'maryada-purshottam' Lord Rama," Ramdev said.

He added, "Along with the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a world-class museum, world-class research centre, one of the world's biggest university should be made based on the Indian culture, where the whole world can come and witness the pride of Indian culture."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said that the trust has been named 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'.

"I am happy to share with my fellow Indians that important decisions have been taken with regard to Ram Janmabhoomi. These are in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said.

On November 9 last year, the Supreme Court had pronounced its verdict in the case and had set a three-month deadline for construction of the trust.

"This trust was to be formed in line with the verdict of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also outlined the inclusive structure of the country while reiterating that the government was working for the welfare of all Indians.

"We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India. We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian. Together, let us all work in the direction of building a grand Ram Mandir," he said.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)