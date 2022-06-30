Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru by IFSO unit of Delhi police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday was brought to Bengaluru by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team was seen leaving the Bengaluru residence of Zubair.

He has moved Delhi HC challenging the police remand granted by Patiala House Court to the Delhi Police Special Cell.



Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police got a 4-day remand of Zubair who was arrested in connection with an "objectionable" tweet.

He was arrested on June 27 in Delhi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, through a social media post.

The FIR against Zubair was lodged on June 20 based on the complaint filed by the Duty Officer of the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell which tackles cyber crimes.

Zubair was booked under Sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Delhi Police said. (ANI)

