Alternative sites for Nanar project suggested to PM: Aaditya Thackeray

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray visited the Nanar Refinery on Wednesday and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting alternate sites for the Nanar project.

Thackery said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the place for the Nanar project."

He added, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has named three places in Ratnagiri district for the Nanar project, out of which Barsu has also been named. But till now there has been no reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter."

Thackery further stated that the Shiv Sena has a clear stand that the Nanar project will not happen where people will oppose the project. Shiv Sena fill first take a decision that is in the interest of the people, then something else.

He added, "A place is being looked at where there will be no harm to trees and the environment. But it is clear that Shiv Sena will not allow this project to happen in Nanar."



The Nanar refinery project was a joint venture between the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with two other international oil companies.

The project in Konkan's Nanar village was formally scrapped by the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena had vehemently opposed the project claiming it would affect the locals.

Later, in Chiplun of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray took stock of the work in the Vashishti River and inaugurated rubber boats and other rescue materials.



Last year, the Vashishti River went above the danger mark, submerging the nearby villages. (ANI)

