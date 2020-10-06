Alwar court convicts five in Thanagazi gangrape case, sentences four to life imprisonment

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], October 6 (ANI): An Alwar court on Tuesday convicted five persons accused in connection with the Thanagazi gangrape case, in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped while her husband was beaten up in the Thanagaji area in April 2019.

While four of the convicts identified as Chotelal, Hansraj, Intraraj and Ashok were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in the case, another convict Mukesh was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement.



The case pertains to an incident where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in the Thanagaji area on April 26, 2019. One of the accused also shot a video of the heinous act and reportedly circulated it on social media.

The woman and her husband were travelling from Lalwadi to Taalvraksh on a bike when five men aged between 20-25 years, stopped them and took them to a deserted area. The husband was allegedly assaulted and tied up while the woman was gang-raped.

The culprits had reportedly threatened the couple that they would make the video of the incident viral if a police complaint was registered. The accused had also demanded money from the couple, which was given to them. But later, when the miscreants demanded money again, the couple reported the matter to the police on May 2. (ANI)

