Visual from the incident. (Photo/ANI)

Alwar: Man tied with rope, thrashed over suspicion of theft

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:07 IST

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A man was tied with a rope and allegedly thrashed by locals on suspicion of theft here at Musa Khera village in Kishangarh Bas Tehsil on Saturday.
Soon after receiving the information of the incident, police rushed to spot to rescue the victim.
"We saw that he was tied with a rope and a few men were beating him brutally," police said.
The man was shifted to the hospital as he sustained injuries on his head.
Police have registered an FIR against the accused on the basis on the victim's statement.

No arrest has been made in the case so far and an investigation as underway. (ANI)

