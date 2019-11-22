Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police here on Friday took back its order for disallowing nine policemen to keep beards.
The order given on Thursday had asked the nine policemen to shave beards so that they appeared 'impartial' while on duty.
Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Parish Anil today withdrew his own order. (ANI)
Alwar Police withdraws order disallowing 9 policemen from keeping beards
ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:11 IST
Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police here on Friday took back its order for disallowing nine policemen to keep beards.