'Am deeply anguished', PM Modi on Gen Bipin Rawat's demise

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of General Bipin Rawat, the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, who died this morning after a military helicopter carrying him crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

"I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," tweeted PM Modi.

Modi added, "General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti."

PM Modi further added, "As India's first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force tweeted: "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)