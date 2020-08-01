Amar Singh was an able parliamentarian: Vice President

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also chairman of Rajya Sabha, on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh and said he was an able parliamentarian.

Singh was a member of the upper house and died in a Singapore hospital where he was under treatment for the past few months.

"The Vice President has been in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner of Singapore and instructed him to extend all necessary help regarding Singh's treatment," an official release said.

"Naidu was also in touch with Amar Singh and regularly enquired about his well-being. He was hopeful of Singh's early recovery and return to India," it added.

Expressing sorrow over "untimely" demise, the Vice President said that the country has lost an able Parliamentarian.

"Singh was popular across the political spectrum and always strove for the uplift of the downtrodden and marginalized sections of society", he said. (ANI)

