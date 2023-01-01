Amaravati: CM Jagan seeks blessings of priests at his residence on New Year

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, took the blessings of the Vedic Pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam.



CM Jagan took the blessings at his residence by reciting Vedic hymns and taking 'prasadam' handed over by the temple officials.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Endowments Department Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, EO of the Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Temple Bhramaramba and other officials also called on the Chief Minister and conveyed the New Year wishes.

Other than them, Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, Ministers Jogi Ramesh, V Rajini, MP N Suresh, MLC T Raghuram, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were among those who greeted the Chief Minister. (ANI)

