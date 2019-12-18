Amaravati farmers protest Andhra CM's idea of three capitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Farmers in different parts of Amaravati on Wednesday held a protest against the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three capitals in the state.

Farmers held a protest at Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Kishtayapalem, Tulluru saying they had given land to the government under the land polling scheme in the hope that capital will be here forever.

They demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister should take back his remarks.

The farmers held a sit-in protest on the road at Venkatayapalem. In Tullur also, the protesters sat on the road with pesticide tins in their hands.

Jaganmohan Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development".

Vehicular traffic was interrupted at the protest sites for a few hours and heavy police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)