Amaravati farmers' protest: Situation in Mandadam village continues to be tense after clashes

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Tense situation continued to prevail in Mandadam village, part of Amaravati capital region, after clashes broke out between the police and women yesterday over the issue of the state's capitals.

The agitated villagers did not even offer water to the police deployed in the area where clashes broke out.

Some villagers also shut down their shops to show their anger.

Yesterday, farmers were protesting against the proposal of three capitals of Andhra in Mandadam, and the people of Tulluru village continued their "dharna."

Anguished by the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the farmers of the region recently wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a direction to "stall the process of shifting the capital city" or else grant them "permission for mercy killing".

People of 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state. (ANI)