Amaravati JAC organises public meeting over agitation for Andhra capital

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): On the occasion of completion of one year of agitation for the continuation of Amaravati as the capital city of the State, a public meeting has been arranged at Rayapudi village by Amaravati Joint Action Committee on Thursday.

Women and farmers held a rally from Tulluru village to Rayapudi to attend the public meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced three capitals- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati, and judicial capital at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on 17 December 2019.



From that very day, farmers and women of 29 villages in the Amaravati capital region started an agitation. They want the government to announce Amaravati as the only capital of the state.

More than 30,000 acres of land has been acquired from these 29 villages for capital construction in the Amaravati capital region.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will also participate in the 'Chalo Amaravati' programme to be held today.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Wednesday held a torch rally at Gollapudi village in support of the ongoing agitation to make Amaravati a sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

