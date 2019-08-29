Amaravati: K Ramakrishna urges Andhra government for speedy completion of pending projects

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh state secretary K Ramakrishna on Thursday demanded the speedy construction and completion of halted project works in Amaravati.

After conducting a field visit in Amaravati on Thursday, Ramakrishna urged the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to speed-up the projects pending since past three months and said, "Reddy should continue the developmental activities at Amaravati and complete the halted construction work in the capital".

The left leader also criticised the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana for calling Amaravati a flood-prone capital.

"Actions of YSRCP are giving rise to suspicions whether the government would continue in Amaravati or not. The TDP's allegations about YSR Congress Party indulging in vendetta politics may be proven correct if the ruling party continues delay", Ramakrishna added.

Later responding to a verbal conflict going between Satyanarayana and BJP MP YS Chowdary regarding land allotment in Amaravati, K Ramakrishna said: "The government has all authorities to take proper legal action if it has enough shreds of evidence to prove the corrupt practices and irregularities in procuring land in the capital region. But the need of the hour is to develop Amaravati and do justice to the farmers who have sacrificed their lands for the sake of capital.

Satyanarayana a few days ago said that some politicians procured lands in and around the capital region with the advantage of having first-hand information about the place of capital.

However clarifying his stand on the issue, Chowdary had said that neither he nor his wife or kin have any lands in Amaravati region. In response, Botsa provided some documents alleging that huge chunks of land around Amaravati capital area have been allotted to selected few, including former TDP (now BJP) MP Chowdary. (ANI)

