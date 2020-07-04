Amaravati protests opposing trifurcation of state capital complete 200 days

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): The agitation staged by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralize the capital into three, reached 200 days on Saturday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the villagers were seen continuing the protest at their residences. They have been demanding to let Amaravati be the sole capital of the state.

As per the visuals, they raised slogans like 'Save Amaravati' and 'One State - One Capital'.

The villagers said that they have sacrificed 34,000 acres of their fertile lands for the sake of state capital and the better future of the next generations.

They also expressed their fear that if capital is decentralized, the future of the upcoming generation would be "jeopardized". (ANI)

