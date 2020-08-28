Amaravati: SBI hands over ambulance to Andhra Pradesh police

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): An ambulance was gifted and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday.

SBI Deputy General Manager Ravimohan Saxena and others handed over the ambulance, worth Rs 20 lakhs, to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

An event was held at the AP police headquarters in Mangalagiri, in which the hand over was conducted. (ANI)

