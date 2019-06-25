Amarinder meets British envoy, assures support to diaspora visiting Punjab for Gurpurab '19

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 04:39 IST

AP: Child rescued from 12-feet deep trench succumbs to injuries...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The joy of successful rescue of two children who fell in a trench in Utukuru Pedapalem village of Nellore district faded when one of them lost her life while undergoing treatment at a government hospital at Ramateertham.