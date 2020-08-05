Amarinder requests PM Modi not to allow GI tagging of MP Basmati

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to not allow Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of Basmati to Madhya Pradesh, the CMO Punjab tweeted on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister Amarinder Singh writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention to not allow GI tagging of Basmati to Madhya Pradesh, in the larger interest of Punjab and other states which are already Basmati GI tagged," it said.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said "such a move will negatively impact India's basmati exports and give advantage to Pakistan."

Last month, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had met Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital and urged him for GI tag for Basmati rice produced in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has sought inclusion of its 13 districts for GI tagging for Basmati.

The GI tag is an indication that is used on products that have a particular geographical origin and have qualities or a reputation that are due to the origin. (ANI)

