Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Amarinder seeks more flights to Amritsar ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:49 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sought more flights to Amritsar from countries with a large population of Punjabi community.
The Chief Minister has written to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri urging him to prevail upon airline operators, including Air India, to schedule more special international flights to Amritsar in order to facilitate `khule darshan didar' during the historic occasion.
Singh said that more flights by from countries like UK, Canada, the US, Germany besides Italy, Australia and New Zealand, during the celebrations would facilitate devotees from across the globe to visit and pay obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak, amongst other religious places in the state.
According to an official release, he said the state and its people were geared up to celebrate the iconic moment in a befitting manner.
"Elaborate programmes, as well as infrastructure and development projects dedicated to Guru Sahib's memory, had been designed for the occasion," the Chief Minister said.
According to an official release, Singh also reviewed the schedule of the activities to be held from November 1 to 15.
He has asked the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all the departments for carrying the official logo of the 550th Prakash Purb on all stationery of the State Government during the celebration period.
The high-level review meeting decided that a Group of Ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs of Doaba region would jointly welcome the maiden special intercity express train arriving from New Delhi at Sultanpur Lodhi on October 4.
"It was also decided that the main events would be held in the historic cities of Sultanpur Lodhi, Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar. An international conference on Guru Nanak's philosophy of peace, harmony and human happiness would be organised at Chandigarh in the first week of November," an official release said.
The main event would be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 with the multi-media and sound show near the main pandal to continue till November 15.
The foundation stone of the National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at GNDU would be laid on November 8, with `Ik-Noor Inter Faith' conclave.
After opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, the Chief Minister would felicitate 550 prominent personalities of all walks of life at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium in Kapurthala.
The Guru Nanak Literature Festival and other major events would be held at Dera Baba Nanak on November 10.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:02 IST

Congressmen staunch believers in Hinduism: Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Monday said Congressmen from the Hindu faith were staunch believers in Hinduism and have temples at their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:54 IST

UP: Quack doctor arrested in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a quack with allegedly fake qualifications who was also running a clinic with purportedly fraudulent registration number in Deoband police station area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST

Pak's invitation to Manmohan Singh a political move: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday termed Pakistan's invitation to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration as a political move.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:25 IST

Maha polls: CPI (M) releases 1st list of candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): CPI (M) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:24 IST

If Deputy CM of Bihar is rescued by NDRF then imagine the...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said if he is rescued by NDRF then imagine the plight of the people in the flood-hit state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:23 IST

Imran Khan Niazi's failed 'Mission Kashmir'

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, termed Imran Khan Niazi's visit to the USA as 'Mission Kashmir'. The 'Mission' peaked with Imran Khan's address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:22 IST

Delhi: Tangkhul Naga tribe observes 16th Yarthot Kazip to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Tangkhul Katamnao Long, Delhi (TKLD), a student union recently offered a warm welcome and organised the 16th edition of "Yarthot Kazip", the fresher's meet at Talkatora Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh honey-trapping case: Bhopal court grants transit...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Monday granted transit remand for three women accused in the Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:07 IST

J-K economy badly hit, says Azad

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has been "badly hit" due to restrictions in place after repeal of Article 370 with small traders facing difficulties and daily wagers finding it difficult to make the ends meet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:04 IST

SC to pronounce verdict on Centre's review plea on SC/ST Act tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on a review petition filed by the Centre against its judgement diluting various stringent provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:04 IST

Gujarat bus accident: Death toll reaches 21

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The death toll in a bus accident here on Monday have risen to 21.
The accident took place when the bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Howrah: South Eastern Railway orders probe in shed collapse...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): South Eastern Railway has constituted a "high level" inquiry committee after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed here on Monday killing a man and injuring five others.

Read More
iocl