Amarinder Singh directs probe into Mohali building collapse, asks for report in 7 days

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Taking serious cognizance of building collapse in Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), SAS Nagar, to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit his report within a week.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to take all possible steps to rescue those who might be still trapped in the debris of the building.



According to information received from the Deputy Commissioner, SAS Nagar, Girish Dayalan, two or three persons were believed to be trapped under the debris and rescue operations were going in on war footing.

The entire cost of the treatment of those injured in this incident would be borne by the state government, as per the Chief Minister's orders, said the spokesperson, adding that as per reports received, so far two persons had been rescued and were under treatment.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, preliminary information suggests that a JCB was at work on construction work for a basement in the adjacent building when this structure collapses.



The probe would also ascertain if the construction was illegal or not, said the spokesperson.

Teams of the district administration led by SDM and ADC had rushed to the spot immediately and Emergency services including Fire Tenders medical teams were also called in. The NDRF teams with specialised equipment were pressed into service and an additional team from Ludhiana had also been called to the site. (ANI)