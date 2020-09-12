Amarinder trashes AAP's claim of scam in procurement of Covid care kits

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): Reacting to AAP MLA Aman Arora's allegations of a scam in COVID kit procurement, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for seeing a scam in the procurement of COVID Care Kits even before the kits were procured by the state government.

"In their desperation to attack the government in Punjab they seem to have lost all sense of proportion,"CMO said.

The CM further pointed out that Arora's allegations came even before the tender for procurement of the kits was finalised by the state's health department, pointing ou that Punjab government finalised the cost at Rs 748 per kit with additional GST of Rs 360 for Pulse Oxymeter.



As per the release, the CM pointed out that Arora based his allegation on a rate list which actually listed only 13 items as against the 16 that are being procured by the state government. His list did not mention Capsule Vitamin D, Betadine gargles, and balloons, while sanitiser listed by him was of 100 ML in comparison with the 500 ML sanitiser that is being included in the government kit.

"Terming Arora's scam allegation preposterous, the Chief Minister said by alleging a scam in procurement that had not even taken place, the AAP MLA had exposed the party's strategy of unleashing baseless negative propaganda against his government," it added.

Further slamming the AAP MLA, the release quoted the CM as saying, "You have shown that you will stoop to any level to further your political agenda in Punjab, going to the extent of making totally unsubstantiated and false allegations against my government," he remarked, adding that the people of Punjab will not be taken in by these theatrics and false campaigns of AAP." (ANI)

