Amarinder's resignation self-admission that Congress failed to perform in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation signifies that Congress has failed to perform in Punjab.

"It is a self-admission on the part of the Congress party as well as its high command that the party had failed to perform in the State and had nothing to show for more than four and a half years of governance," Badal said.



Asserting that this was a testimony to what the SAD had been stating all along, Badal said Singh had been punished by nature for lying with Gutka Sahib in hand and that every member of the Congress party would suffer the same fate.



Badal said a mere change of guard would not save the Congress party's sinking ship in Punjab. He alleged that the entire State cabinet as well as the Congress MLAs were "steeped in corruption" and were running various kinds of mafias including sand, liquor and drug mafias.

"The Congress party cannot hope to save its incompetent government and befool Punjabis with a mere change in the face," he said.





The SAD party chief said the devious ploy of the Congress high command to avert a backlash against the party by putting the blame on one person alone would not succeed. "Punjabis know that the entire Congress party in Punjab is known for open loot and lawlessness."



Badal said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka could also not escape responsibility for making Punjabis suffer for more than four and a half years.

"First of all, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were the force behind the election manifesto of the Congress party for the 2017 assembly elections. The Gandhi family not only kept Captain Amarinder Singh in power but also failed to move against any of his corrupt ministers. It also failed to prevail upon Captain Amarinder to fulfill the promises made to the people. Amarinder's failure is the failure of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier in the day.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership. (ANI)

