Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File photo)
Amarnath Yatra: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks govt's response on J-K security advisory

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:28 IST

New Delhi, [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday sought a statement from the government over advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to immediately curtail their stay in the Valley soon after the Army said Pakistani terrorists were planning to disrupt the pilgrim.

Chowdhury sought to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha when the House was discussing the Dam Safety Bill. "An advisory has been issued. The government should come out with a statement," he said.
BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked Chowdhury to take his seat saying, "whatever information has to be reached will reach".
Earlier in the day, a press conference was addressed by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered in the state was given. Details of the seriousness of the threats that are there were also given. They also mentioned that the security forces were going to tackle these threats head-on and will not allow them to succeed.
The government had also issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. "Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 03:53 IST

