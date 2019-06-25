Amarnath Yatra: DIG North Kashmir, SSP Bandipora take stock of arrangements

Sumbal/Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir, Suleman Chaudhary and SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik on Tuesday visited Sumbal-Bandipora transit camp and took stock of arrangements put in place for Amarnath Yatra.

Chaudhary and Malik ensured hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

This year, over 1.10 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the annual Amarnath Yatra which began on July 1, said MHA sources said.

On June 4, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had chaired the unified headquarters meeting in Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

Governor had expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He had stressed the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

The 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra would conclude on August 15. (ANI)

