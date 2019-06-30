Amarnath yatra is conducted by support of local Muslims: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said Amarnath yatra was being conducted by the support of Kashmiri Muslims.

"We are making arrangements for security of the Amarnath Yatra but this yatra is not conducted by Army or Police. For many years it's being conducted by people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. It is conducted with their support," Malik told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Malik's advisor K K Sharma flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Amarnath Yatra after conducting a puja at the Jammu base camp.

Speaking to media, he said: "All arrangements have been made for the yatra. On behalf of the government, we went to Pahalgam and Baltal yesterday, all arrangements for the well-being of the devotees have been made all through the route between Jammu and Srinagar."

Sharma said that adequate security arrangements were made by the government and expressed hope that locals would continue to extend their cooperation just like they used to do in the past.

Amid tight security, Udhampur district administration along with locals welcomed the pilgrims at Tikri. (ANI)

