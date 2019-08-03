Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Amarnath Yatra: J-K guv asks political leaders to maintain calm, avoid rumours

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:03 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday met at short notice a delegation of state political leaders and asked them to 'maintain calm and do not believe rumors spread after the government issued an advisory asking Amarnath Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.
The delegation including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, President of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement (JKPM) Dr Shah Faesal, People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Raza Ansari expressed concerns about the 'panic situation' in the Valley created by the developments during the day including the advisory issued by the government.
Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra and it is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, Yatris and tourists have been asked to return.
The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around. The Governor himself had clarified matters on 35A yesterday in Baramulla and the day before in Srinagar.
Earlier in the day, a press conference was addressed by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered in the state was given. Details of the seriousness of the threats that are there were also given.
They also mentioned that the security forces were going to tackle these threats head-on and will not allow them to succeed.
It is in this context, the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible.
"Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 01:02 IST

