Amarnath Yatra on hold due to bad weather

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which was supposed to embark on pilgrimage from Jammu base camp on Sunday was stopped due to bad weather conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, Thundershowers occurred in most places over the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted thunderstorm with rain over the next 48 hours.

As on Thursday, over 3 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave in the first 25 days of the Yatra.

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.

The Yatra takes place through two routes - the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

