Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (File image/ANI)
Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (File image/ANI)

Amarnath Yatra on hold due to bad weather

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:14 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims which was supposed to embark on pilgrimage from Jammu base camp on Sunday was stopped due to bad weather conditions.
Over the past 24 hours, Thundershowers occurred in most places over the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted thunderstorm with rain over the next 48 hours.
As on Thursday, over 3 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave in the first 25 days of the Yatra.
The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.
The Yatra takes place through two routes - the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Specialist cadre needed for space warfare, feel defence forces

New Delhi [India], Jul 28 (ANI): During country's maiden space warfare exercise, the defence forces have realised that there is a need for developing a specialist cadre from the military and scientific community to further strengthen Indian expertise in the space arena.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:23 IST

PM announces quiz on space and technology, winners to witness...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): In his second edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to take part in a unique quiz competition on Space and Technology.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:23 IST

When a mother kisses her son is it sex? asks ex-Bihar CM Manjhi...

Nawada (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan whose sexist remark against BJP MP Rama Devi inside Parliament drew widespread criticism, has now found the support of Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:20 IST

Mann Ki Baat: Time to advance from cleanliness towards...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of countrymen for the success of Swachh Bharat mission and said it was now time to advance from cleanliness towards beautification.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:17 IST

Three disqualified K'taka MLAs to move SC tomorrow, other 14 may follow

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Three disqualified Karnataka MLAs will move the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them under the anti-defection law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:16 IST

13,187 patients died in Uttarkhand's govt hospital in nine...

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13,187 patients have died in Dr Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital, here in the last nine years, as per an RTI reply to a query.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:05 IST

Cong, JD(S) welcome Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 rebel MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday welcomed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify 14 more rebel MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:03 IST

K'taka Speaker breaks down while recalling Jaipal Reddy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday broke down while recalling his "mentor" S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away in Hyderabad earlier today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:58 IST

Kashmir wants development; bullets, bomb won't succeed: Modi

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people's participation in a community mobilisation program in Kashmir has proved that power of development is stronger than might of "bullets and bombs" and asserted that those who spread hatred will never succeed in t

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:49 IST

Gurudwara committee ropes in Ultra modern offset machine to...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI) The management committee of Sikh Gurdwaras in Delhi has set up an ultra-modern fully computerised offset machine to print Sikh's sacred text, Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:35 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman, others arrive for 'Conclave of the Himalayan...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)[India], July 28 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other state leaders on Sunday arrived for the 'Conclave of the Himalayan States' here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:20 IST

PM Modi, Shah, Rahul condole Jaipal Reddy's death

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled demise of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away at the age of 77 earlier today.

Read More
iocl