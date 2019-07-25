Amarnath Yatra: Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Holy Cave so far

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Over three lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 25 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, CRPF said on Thursday.

"301818 Yatris paid obeisance at Holy Cave till today JK ZONE CRPF KOS CRPF crpf_srinagar Jammu sector putting in continued efforts for a safe Amarnath Yatra. For any assistance 24x7 call CRP Madadgaar on 14411 or contact nearest CRPF India deployment," CRPF said on its official Twitter handle.

During last year's yatra of 60 days, the total number of pilgrims who visited Holy Cave Shrine was 2,85,006, whereas this year the pilgrimage has crossed this number in less than a month, Raj Bhavan informed in its statement.



So far 14 critically sick Yatris have been air evacuated by the Shrine Board for immediate specialized treatment, it said.

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15.



Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

