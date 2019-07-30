Amarnath Yatra: Over 3000 devotees paid obeisance at case shrine on July 29

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Over 3,000 devotees undertook the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine on July 29, officials said here on Tuesday.

While 1039 pilgrims trekked to the shrine through the Baltal axis, 1992 went through the Pahalgam route on Monday, they said.

On July 25, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had said that over three lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine during the first 25 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

During last year's yatra, the total number of pilgrims who visited shrine was 2,85,006, whereas this year the pilgrimage crossed that figure in less than a month, Raj Bhavan had said in a statement.

The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The yatra takes place through the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

