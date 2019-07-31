Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended till August 4

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Amarnath shrine yatra will remain suspended starting from Wednesday to August 4 in view of the inclement weather conditions, shooting stones and landslides in the Jammu region.

"India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting stones on highway between Jammu and Srinagar, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal, which is highly vulnerable to landslides and shooting stone," the Raj Bhavan informed in a release.

"The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended up to August 4 as the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery and slashy due to recent heavy rainfall. The situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days in view of weather advisory issued by IMD," the release added. (ANI)

