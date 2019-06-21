Amarnath Yatra will be made successful with people's co-operation, says J-K Governor Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of Kashmiriyat and would be made successful with the cooperation of the people of the state.

"Amarnath Yatra is a symbol of Kashmiriyat. It was and will be made successful with the cooperation of the people of Kashmir. I appeal to all here for the success of Yatra. Hurriyat leaders have said that this Yatra should be successfully conducted," he told ANI.

On being asked about the role of the state police in fighting terror-related activities in the Valley, Malik said: "Our state police is one of the best in the country. They have sacrificed a lot during their fight against terrorism. Whatever honour we bestow on them is less."

The 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1 and would conclude on August 15. (ANI)

