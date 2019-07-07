West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh talkin to media on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Amartya Sen has no knowledge of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 16:02 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Amartya Sen, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that he has no knowledge of Bengali culture and people of Bengal don't agree with him.
"Amartya Sen probably doesn't know Bengal. Does he know about Bengali or Indian culture? Jai Shri Ram is chanted in every village. Now entire Bengal says it", he said
He further said that the people of Bengal don't agree with him and by giving votes to the BJP, people have shown their consent to the 'Jai Shri Ram slogan'.
The Nobel laureate had on Friday said that "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is nowadays used "to beat up people" across the country and has no association with Bengali culture.
"I have not heard Jai Shri Ram, before (in this way). It is now used to beat up people. I think it has no association with Bengali culture," said Sen, while speaking at a public gathering in Jadavpur University.
He also said that he has never heard of Ram Navami being celebrated in the state before, asserting that it has now gained popularity. (ANI)

