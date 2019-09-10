Ambala: Girls from J-K, Ladakh participate in army recruitment rally

Ambala (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Young girls from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir turned out in fair numbers to participate in the recruitment rally organised by the Indian Army.

The recruitment rally, which entered its fourth day on Tuesday began on September 7 and is being conducted at Kharga Corps sports ground here.

Women from Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have also participated in the rally.

The girls from Jammu and Kashmir said "their dream was that one day they would put on the army uniform and work shoulder to shoulder with male officers."

"It was an aim to serve the country and today we have taken the first step towards that path," a participant from Jammu and Kashmir said.

They also hailed abrogation of Article 370 A and 35A and said they have faith in the Central government that development work in the region would speed up.

"Around 5 thousand young women had registered for the recruitment rally of the Army Military Police. On the fourth day of the rally, very few women arrived here," another of the applicant said. (ANI)

