Ambala range DIG booked after alleged spat with Haryana Home Minister's brother

Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Haryana police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance) of Ambala range Ashok Kumar over an alleged spat with Kapil Vij, the brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.

The FIR was registered at Ambala's Sadar police station on Sunday evening.



"We received a complaint from Kapil Vij. Based on the complaint the case was registered against the DIG," informed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station Vijay Kumar.

"5- 6 teams have been constituted to round him up and investigate the matter," he added.

The DIG and the minister's brother came face-to-face at a private party on Sunday. (ANI)

