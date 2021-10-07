'Ambe Gauri Arti' performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple to mark first day of Navratri

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): 'Ambe Gauri Arti' was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple on Thursday to mark the first day of Navratri.

Very few devotees were present at the temple for the occasion.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15.



In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the religious places have reopened in Delhi from October 2, following all the COVID protocols.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to people to go to religious places, but for this special care will have to be taken of the COVID SOPs. In the order issued by DDMA, a distance of six feet has to be maintained between the devotees and the district administration and police will keep a watch on overcrowding in religious places.

"Only those devotees will be allowed to enter religious places, who are not having symptoms of COVID and every devotee will have to use a mask," stated the order. According to the order, distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water has also not been allowed inside the religious place. (ANI)

