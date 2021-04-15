Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as national language: CJI Bobde

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Wednesday said that BR Ambedkar had proposed Sanskrit as the "official national language" of India but the move did not make any headway.

Remembering B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary, CJI Bobde said, "Dr Ambedkar had proposed for formulating 'Sanskrit' as the official national language. I don't know if that proposal was tabled. It had signatures of some mullahs, pandits and priests and of Dr Ambedkar himself."

He further said that Indian text "Nyayshastra" is not inferior to Aristotle and the Persian system of logic, and "there is no reason why we should not benefit from the geniuses of our ancestors".

"It was his opinion that Tamil is not acceptable in north India and it could be opposed and likewise Hindi can be opposed in south India. But Sanskrit would not be opposed in either north India or south India," the CJI pointed out the reason why Sanskrit language was preferred as against Hindi while he was speaking at the inauguration of the academic building of Maharashtra Law University in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

He referred the law school as a nursery of the legal profession.

"There are two unique courses here, one is a course that will produce judges much on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA) which not only produces soldiers but officers. The students will start as Judges after completing the course," he said.

"Law school is the nursery from which springs forth the harvest of our legal profession as well as judges. Dreams of many people have come true with the Maharashtra Law University," the CJI added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey were also present at the event through video conference. (ANI)