Ambedkar Memorial to be built by 2020, all permissions taken regarding height of statue: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government will complete the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill by 2020, adding that all the permissions have been taken from related departments about the height of the statue.

"By 2020, we will able to complete the work on Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill and all the permissions have been taken from related departments about the height of the statue," said Fadnavis.

The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis chaired meeting at Vidhan Bhavan here to address the issues of Nagpur, Wardha and Buldhana district central cooperative banks. He directed the concerned officials for immediate steps so that these banks can provide loans to farmers. (ANI)

