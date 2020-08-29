Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI)

Ambulance falls off Amar Mahal flyover in Mumbai, two injured

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 04:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An ambulance fell off Amar Mahal flyover at Chembur in Mumbai, on a shop below on Thursday night.
Driver and another occupant of the ambulance received minor injuries. The shop was closed at the time of the incident.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl