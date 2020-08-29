Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An ambulance fell off Amar Mahal flyover at Chembur in Mumbai, on a shop below on Thursday night.
Driver and another occupant of the ambulance received minor injuries. The shop was closed at the time of the incident.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Ambulance falls off Amar Mahal flyover in Mumbai, two injured
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 04:40 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An ambulance fell off Amar Mahal flyover at Chembur in Mumbai, on a shop below on Thursday night.