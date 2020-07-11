Ambulance service being rolled out in Karnataka's 16 districts to maintain livestock's health

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Saturday said an ambulance service is being rolled out by the state government in a bid to maintain livestock's health in the state.

"An ambulance service is currently being rolled out by the Department of Animal Husbandry in order to maintain livestock health, livestock farmers in the state," said Prabhu Chauhan.

"A well-equipped ambulance is being provided in 16 districts of the state," he added.

The ambulance that is being introduced has special veterinary facilities including an emergency unit, lab facility, scanning pharmaceutical, and medical equipment, he said.

Chauhan further said that a 'war room' is being prepared to allow veterinarians and livestock farmers to pursue veterinary care in a timely manner.

"For the first time, a 'war room' is being prepared by the Department of Animal Husbandry in Karnataka to allow veterinarians and livestock farmers to pursue veterinary care in a timely manner. The facility will be available 24 hours a day," he added.

Moreover, Karnataka is planning to ban cow slaughter as well by bringing the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill, 2012.

"Many states have passed the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill. We are preparing to implement it in Karnataka as well. The state government will soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale, and consumption of beef on the lines of many other states," added Chauhan. (ANI)

