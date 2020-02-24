America loves India, will always be faithful and loyal friend: Donald Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday told a huge gathering of people at the world's largest cricket stadium that the United States loves India and will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people," said Trump, to applause from the gathering.

Over 1,00,000 people were present at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium.

Trump, who spoke after remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began his address by greeting the crowd with 'Namaste'.

He welcomed his 'friend' and his wife Melania Trump to India.

"I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad," Modi said.

The US President is accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Before arriving at the stadium after their arrival in India, Trump and Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram associated with Mahatma Gandhi and spun a charkha. (ANI)