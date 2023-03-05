American Airlines bars Indian citizen from flying after urinating on US citizen mid-air

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York, an official said on Sunday.

A 21-year-old Indian was identified as Arya Vohra who is a student in the US. He urinated on a US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said.

The airline company said that it will not allow the passenger on board in future.

“Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G,” American Airlines said.

Before landing American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security and it was informed to CISF for take necessary action, “after landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehave with CISF personnel too,” an airport official told ANI.

The airport police have taken cognisance and taking legal action against the passenger.

“We have received a complaint of Urination on a co-passenger from American airline against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence colony Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action,” Delhi Police said.

India’s aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company.

“We have got a report from the concerned Airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action,” DGCA official told ANI.

According to the airport sources accused was a student and he is studying at US University.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, but the incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew. Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police. (ANI)