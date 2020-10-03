American Navy's P-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft seen at Indian military base in Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar Islands [India], October 3 (ANI): An American Navy P-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft was seen at an Indian military airbase in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



The aircraft was provided fuel and other support as per the defence agreements between India and the US.

The Boeing P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft adept at anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and search and rescue.

Globally proven, the P-8 has two variants: The P-8I, flown by the Indian Navy, and the P-8A Poseidon, flown by the US Navy. (ANI)

