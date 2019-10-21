Amethi: Trainer aircraft crashes at Fursatganj airfield, pilot safe

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A trainee pilot had a close shave when the aircraft he was flying crashed here at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj while landing.

The incident took place when the final year pilot, who was on a solo flight, landed into the bushes and the aircraft burst into flames. However, he managed to eject safely.

"The final year trainee pilot is safe. He managed to eject safely," said Captain Sandeep Puri, Administrative Officer, IGRUA. (ANI)

