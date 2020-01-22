Amid anti-CAA row, Telangana State Waqf Board witnesses 3-time hike in applications for marriage certificate

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Telangana State Waqf Board has witnessed a three-time hike in a number of applications received for 'marriage certificates' since the Centre passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

People have been gathering outside the Telangana State Waqf Board's office to apply and receive their 'sianama' (marriage) certificate as well as to make corrections in it. People of different ages approached the department for their certificates even if the marriage was conducted decades ago.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem said: "Marriage certificates that are being issued are three times more than what was issued before the CAA and NRC issue. Earlier on daily basis, we used to get requests of 300 to 400 certificates but now we are getting applications up to more than thousands everyday. The marriage certificate is considered as an authentic document for the nationality proof."

At Waqf Board' office, there were locals who came to apply for their parents' marriage certificate.

"I am here to apply for my parent's marriage certificate, who got married in 1988. Due to the CAA and NRC issue in the country, we are applying for their marriage certificate now," Sarfaraz Ahmed, a local said.

"After 12 years of marriage, I have come here to take my marriage certificate. Till now, we never thought it was necessary. In view of the Citizenship Act, it has become mandatory that we should possess all the possible documents for verification," Mohammed Abbas Husain, a local resident said. (ANI)

