Amid border tension with China, Indian Army ready for deployment in winters, stocks up essential supplies

By Ankur Sharma

Ladakh [India], September 15 (ANI): Amid the heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Indian Army on Tuesday said it is fully ready for deployment in the harsh winter months as it has stocked up all essential supplies including food items, clothing and fuel.

The Indian Army is fully ready and every jawan is getting best clothing, tentage, food etc, said Maj Gen Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corps.

"Our logistic infrastructure is so smartly built that any formation coming from outside, in 'Plug and Play' mode, can join the units here seamlessly and be effective. Today, each jawan deputed at the frontline has state of the art winter clothing and tentage," Maj Gen Kapoor said in Ladakh.

"Each officer, JCO, jawan is given the best quality ration which is highly nutritional and high calorific value. Today, the troops deputed in Eastern Ladakh have positively impacted the local economy here," he added.





Brigadier AS Rathore said Indian Army procures high quality ration to provide high protein to soldiers who are deployed in high altitude

"I also would like to inform you that the scale of this ration is same for every soldier irrespective their ranks. Also, we have received and stock all the ration that is required for the force deployed here in Ladakh," he said.

He stated: "The supply chain of the Army is connected with the local produce so we can purchase produce from the local farmers and can improve local economy."

India and China are engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)

