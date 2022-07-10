Amid Congress split rumours, Goa Assembly Speaker cancels notification for election of his deputy

Panjim (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid rumours that some Congress MLAs may cross over to the ruling BJP, Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification announcing elections for the post of Deputy Speaker.

The order withdrawing notification of election for the post of Deputy Speaker was withdrawn on Sunday morning. The election was scheduled to be held on July 12 during the upcoming monsoon Assembly session.

Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman has said that the notification issued on July 8 under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn also," the order reads.

"All the Hon'ble members may note the same. No nomination shall be accepted for the aforesaid Election," it adds.

The two-week-long Assembly session will begin on Monday.

The withdrawal comes amidst rife rumours claiming that a group of Congress MLAs may split to join the BJP. There was no formal confirmation even as the Congress MLAs held a series of meetings in the Margao town on Sunday.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said that the rumours about a split in Congress are being spread by the ruling party, adding that all the MLAs are together and they have refused any possibility of a split.

Amidst the rumours that Congress leaders are joining BJP, the incharge of the All India Congress Committee of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Yesterday we had a Congress Legislative Party meeting in Goa. All the MLAs of the Congress party are intact but BJP is trying to poach our MLAs and intimidate them. But all the MLAs are intact."

Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo also said that the claims are false.

"These are all rumours. There's nothing as such. Assembly (session) is starting and one rumour has to be spread by somebody or the other. I have not been told, if I am told I'll tell you first," he said.

In the Goa Assembly elections held earlier this year, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. (ANI)