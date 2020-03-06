Amid coronavirus scare, Amritanandamayi Math in Kerala closes for visitors

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Due to the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide, Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Friday asked devotees to not visit the Amritapuri Ashram here as a preventive measure.

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math as preventative measures by the Health Department -- including mandatory quarantines, daily health checks, and other protocols -- currently, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram," read a notice issued on its website today.

"This includes Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders (including OCI-holders). This policy is irrespective of any amount of time the individual may have been within the nation of India," the notice read.

Mata Amritanandamayi, also known as Amma, the spiritual leader based in Amritanandamayi Math usually blesses her devotees by embracing them.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today.

The novel coranavirus,COVID-19 has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

