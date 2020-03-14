Amid coronavirus scare, Mahan Air flight to bring back Indians from Iran

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A Mahan Air flight will bring back Indian passengers from Iran on Saturday night in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy," Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health told media persons.

Kumar further said that 84 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far from across India.

"Out of 84 positive cases in the country, 10 people have fully recovered and have been discharged. Contact tracing of these cases has led to the identification of over 4,000 contacts, who have been put under surveillance," he added. (ANI)

