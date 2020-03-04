Amid coronavirus threat, Varanasi airport administration orders all employees to wear masks during duty hours

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Amid the threat of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Varanasi airport administration has ordered all employees to wear masks during duty hours.

An alert was issued in Varanasi after a patient tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital Delhi.

The Health Department conducted an emergency meeting on Tuesday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in which officials from the Airports Authority, major airlines, CISF and medical team among other agencies participated.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

