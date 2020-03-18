Amid Covid-19 scare passengers laud heroes of Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Several passengers, who returned to India from coronavirus-affected countries, lauded the efforts of authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport as the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

Giving the details of the step by step account of the procedure, which is being followed at the airport, a passenger with the Twitter handle @AgrawalMehul said, "20 minutes from the aircraft door to Terminal exit at 9 PM IST. What a fantastic smooth process management.

Step.1: Thermal temp check + Pre-filled form handover (<5 mins). Maybe up to 15 mins if you are last to exit the aircraft

Step 2: Immigration counter check + digitisation of form details (<10 mins). Multiple counters operational with <5 folks in any queue. Diligent digitisation ensures your form is accurate and not garbage like old immigration forms.

Step3: Baggage collection. All bags kept aside by baggage handler. Easy to identify in 2 min. And voila you are done."

With Covid-19 being declared by WHO as a pandemic, airports across the world are grappling with passenger traffic, especially those in the worst affected countries.

Handling of luggage is also an uphill task as they need sanitisation before being taken out of the airport terminals.



A Twitter user @Vinod_CF said, "The bags were completely fumigated at the Delhi Airport. Good step."

Many passengers shared similar stories and compared the measures taken at Delhi Airport with those of abroad.

A twitter user @satendrasnegi said," Normally it takes around 30-45 mins for check-in process at Delhi airport but today it just took 7-8 mins."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also visited the airport and met immigration, health, security and airport officials late on Tuesday and lauded their efforts.

"India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Thank them for their exceptional effort in these difficult times. That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 137 positive cases of coronavirus so far and has registered three deaths due to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 1,79,000. (ANI)

