Amid COVID-19 spike, Gujarat HC directs state govt to take decision on lockdown, weekend curfew

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Pointing out that COVID-19 cases in Gujarat are increasing, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take a decision on weekend curfew.

The high court observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state and directed the Vijay Rupani-led state government to take a decision on the same in the next three to four days.

The court also ordered a ban on political programs in view of the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state.



According to the health ministry, Gujarat is among the eight states that have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases.

Gujarat reported 3,160 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry informed on Tuesday morning.

Most states in the country have imposed new restrictions amid the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. The Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, including night curfew and weekend lockdown.

The Delhi government has also imposed a night curfew till April 30. (ANI)

